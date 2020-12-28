Krystyna McKinnis made what may be the most important list of her life well before Christmas.
Most college-bound high school students spend the fall of their senior year considering where to apply — and their chances of being accepted usually factor into that decision.
But in September and October, McKinnis ranked the five colleges she’d most like to attend in the hope that one of them might award her an all-inclusive scholarship through the Questbridge National College Match.
The national nonprofit offers standout students from low-income families access to Ivy League schools and other leading liberal arts institutions and research universities, where they may otherwise be hesitant to apply.
Her parents Paula and Douglas McKinnis ensured that their children understand the value of education, and made college an expectation for all four of them.
So with her Renaissance-level array of abilities — captain of Pinecrest’s Science Olympiad team, top placings in Weymouth Center’s Moore County Writing Competition, and writing music as a hobby — whether or not McKinnis would attend college was never in question.
How to pay for it, on the other hand, was.
“My parents have always said that education is something that they push for and they want us to get that degree and no matter what colleges we go to,” said McKinnis.
“For me, to be honest I didn’t really think about a top-tier school but I knew I wanted to go to college, whether it was Harvard or NC State.”
Her older brother Andrew, who graduated from Pinecrest in 2017, earned a full ride to Vanderbilt University through Questbridge. Christoper McKinnis, the oldest in the family, attended UNC-Charlotte on a full scholarship as well.
So she started the Questbridge application process at the end of the summer and found that it offered her the best opportunity to convey every dimension of Krystyna McKinnis to a consortium of “dream schools.”
“It definitely makes you provide a lot more information about yourself. It’s the most in-depth application I’ve applied to for scholarships or in college,” she said.
“It’s a very helpful tool for any kid because it gives you a better understanding of how the application process works and helps you network with different colleges that you never would have thought to apply to. You can express yourself and reveal who you are as opposed to your basic college application where you only have to write one essay.”
McKinnis finished her essays and ranked her top five schools. Questbridge allows applicants to rank up to 12, but McKinnis knew she wanted to stay in the southeast.
Through Questbridge virtual college fairs, she’d discovered Davidson College: situated about two hours from her home in Pinehurst. McKinnis was also attracted to its environmental studies program and academic reputation.
“They also allow a lot of research to go on through that program, and I’ve met so many really nice people through the virtual sessions,” she said.
But the school is small, with less than 2,000 students, and accepts around 19 percent of applicants. As McKinnis researched, Davidson moved toward the top of her list.
“I went on this frenzy where I was researching Davidson and signing up for about 20 virtual sessions with the school. I was able to meet the admissions counselors and I just started to fall in love with the community that surrounds Davidson,” she said.
“I didn’t have the goal in mind of going to Davidson, I never would have thought of that. Questbridge opened those doors.”
Questbridge then sends applicants’ materials to their ranked colleges, and each college decides whether or not to extend a full scholarship offer.
McKinnis learned in October that she was one of 6,885 Finalists to be considered for a Match Scholarship. Finalists who don’t match with one of their ranked schools may then apply to any of the 42 Questbridge partner schools free of cost.
When Dec. 1 rolled around, the day Questbridge Finalists learn which, if any, of their ranked schools have offered them scholarships, McKinnis began to monitor her email inbox at noon.
“I kept refreshing my email five times per minute,” she said.
As soon as the notification came in, she covered her screen with her hands and slowly counted down as her mother and younger brother London looked on.
“I lifted my hands and saw congratulations. I didn’t even know what college I matched with, I started screaming and crying at the same time,” said McKinnis.
Her father was on his way out of the house heading for work when she ran to tell him that she’ll be heading to Davidson, all expenses paid. Her scholarship is worth more than $290,000 over four years. A total of 1,464 students matched with a Questbridge school this year, 15 of which received full scholarships to Davidson.
Her next call was to Jan Kubla, who recently retired as a science teacher at Pinecrest and advisor to the Science Olympiad team.
“She’s kind of become a family member. We’ve literally kind of adopted her,” said McKinnis.
“I cannot say thank you enough to all the teachers I’ve had, even my kindergarten teacher. They’re as much a part of my journey as anyone else. Students don’t understand how much effort and work they put in to see their kids be successful and they don’t get enough recognition.”
Like her brothers, she says she’s always been a “science nerd.” But at a new college she’s also looking forward to introducing herself to her new professors, and to students from throughout the United States and all over the globe, on her own terms and not as anyone’s younger sister.
Thanks to Christy Gavin’s Advanced Placement environmental science class, McKinnis hopes to eventually work as an environmental analyst in the field of water quality.
“I’ve always been passionate about global warming, addressing climate change, and sustainability because that’s something that’s going to be important for everyone in my generation for everyone to take action on,” she said.
