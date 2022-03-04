Transitioning to life after high school brings many questions. Go straight to work, serve in the military or attend college? If military, which branch? If college, would a large university, a small liberal arts college or a community college be best? To help students and parents answer some of these important questions, the Pinecrest High School PTSA is hosting its annual College Night on Wednesday, March 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the James H. Moore Gymnasium at Pinecrest High School.
College Night is open to all Moore County students, including those from other public high schools, private high schools and home-schooled students. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are welcome.
“Not every student can travel to visit colleges or military recruiting stations,” said Twana McKnight, Pinecrest PTSA Board Member and co-event coordinator. “Bringing them to College Night provides a forum in which students can become familiar with the variety of opportunities available.”
Representatives from more than 20 colleges, universities and military branches will be on hand, from as close as Sandhills Community College to as far away as the University of California, Berkeley. The variety of institutions includes community colleges, small liberal arts colleges, medium sized colleges, large universities, HBCUs and armed forces academies, representing both in-state and out-of-state colleges.
Pinecrest High School’s Josh Newton will be available to share information about the Career and College Promise Program that offers qualified high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to earn college credit or workforce continuing education credit toward an industry-recognized credential or certification while enrolled in high school. District Military Liaison for Moore County Schools, Rollie Sampson will be available to share information about military scholarships. Additionally, Sandhills Community College’s Jonathan Garrison and Rachel Mashburn will provide information about Sandhills Promise, a program that offers free tuition at Sandhills Community College to qualified students for the two years immediately following high school graduation.
Admission is free and no advance registration is required. Students and their parents can simply show up and begin exploring options.
