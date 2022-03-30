The Pinecrest Players are back for an exciting romp with the Greek gods in “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” on April 8-10, in an endearing family-friendly production adapted from Rick Riordan’s best selling Disney-Hyperion novel.
As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson (played by Brandon Criswell) has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to help prevent a war between the Greek gods. He must travel to the Underworld and back, accompanied by his half-goat buddy Grover (played by Eliza Hage) and the battle-hardened Annabeth (played by Kara Sparks). The “trio” are joined onstage by a large cast featuring three ensembles.
“This is our first, live in-person musical performance since “Cinderella,” in 2019,” said Adam Faw, director and theater instructor at Pinecrest High School. The production is also to be performed in its full-length Broadway adaptation.
In spring 2020, the Pinecrest Players production of “Matilda: The Musical” was canceled days before the show was to be presented, as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown. Last spring, the Pinecrest Players performed an online streamed 60-minute version of “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.!”
“The Lightning Thief” is based on the first novel in the popular Percy Jackson series, written by Rick Riordan. In 2014, the story debuted as an off-Broadway, one-hour musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. After a national tour in 2017, the production was expanded, followed by another national tour in 2019, before opening on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.
Faw admitted the musical was “not even on his radar,” when he began thinking about this year’s spring production. One of his students made the suggestion by putting together a PowerPoint presentation that hit on all the high points that she knew he’d look for, such as flexible casting and a large ensemble.
“I knew of the Percy Jackson series, but I hadn’t read the book. I tore through it: It is like this generation’s Harry Potter,” Faw said. “And the more I looked into it, I absolutely fell in love with the music. It has rock-n-roll, some country and western some disco and even a punk song. It features all of the popular music over the last 60 years and it is a fun story.”
This year’s musical was initially to be presented in late February; however, following the surge of the COVID Omicron variant, the performances were delayed until April. Both Union PInes High School and North Moore High School have also postponed their spring musicals to later dates in April and May, respectively.
“The Lightning Thief” features a cast of 33 performers, which is on the smaller side for a Pinecrest Players production. What is also unique, Faw explained, is the entire cast is almost always on-stage, together. Even when they are not part of the main action, the ensemble actors will be on platforms, singing along, in a nod to the Greek chorus tradition.
“The show is designed to be very simple and very creative. When it was performed on Broadway, the set featured scaffolding and platforms,” Faw said. “It was designed to be very presentational and we’ve taken a lot from that.”
The actors will also be costumed in simple attire that Faw describes as “very representational.” For example, Poseidon (played by Christoper Ruiz), a brother of Zeus and Greek god of the sea, wears a Hawaiin shirt.
The technical crew is led by Avery E.L. Brown, stage manager; Lauren Foyles, technical director; Jillian Mann, costume designer; Alya Rodriguez; lighting designer; Kara Sparks, properties designer; Abigail Grisson, head scenic designer; Aubrey Kirk, dance captain; and Elliott Leis, puppet designer.
Faw and his assistant director, Jamie Barnes, are joined by Kirsten Foyles, vocal director; Elizabeth Fowle, choreographer; Andrew Creech, instrumental director; Whitney Sipowicz, vocal casting; David Godsey, sound engineer; and lighting and production by Rock It Productions. Scenic painting for “The Lightning Thief” was provided by Pinecrest Visual Arts teacher Ellen Duncan and her intermediate art class.
This project is supported by the Arts Council of Moore County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, at 7 p.m; and Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., at R.E. Lee Auditorium on the Pinecrest High School campus. Tickets are $15, available at the door only.
