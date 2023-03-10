BY LAURA DOUGLASS
Features Editor
What happens when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter have to literally walk in each other’s shoes? Pinecrest Players will present “Freaky Friday,” a musical adaptation of Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel and two hit Disney movies, with evening and matinee performances March 17-19, at Pinecrest High School’s R.E. Lee Auditorium. This hilarious and heartfelt musical features songs and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winning composers Tom Kittening and Brian Yorkey.
“The show is a lot of fun. I know that sounds simple, but the students are having a blast. This musical is designed for a modern audience: It’s funny and it has puppets, which I’m always a fan of,” says Adam Faw, director and theater instructor at Pinecrest High School. “It’s a great show that seems like it was specifically developed for regional, community and educational theater.”
The female-driven musical centers around the relationship between the mother and daughter. Briana Bostic portrays Ellie and Eliza Hage portrays her mother, Katherine; however, both leads must act out each other’s characters during different parts of the musical.
“My character is the mom, but I spend a lot of the time acting as the teenage girl in the mom’s body,” says Hage. “It is honestly great because I get to play two roles in one: That is something you don’t get to do often.”
A junior, Hage has been involved in theater performance since middle school. She recently placed second in the Shakespeare Competition sponsored by the English-Speaking Union Sandhills Branch.
Ellie, the teenage daughter of Katherine, is portrayed by junior Briana Bostic. She describes herself as a more recent participant in theater. Prior to high school, Bostic was a competitive athlete but says, as a result of COVID and the ensuing restrictions on activities, she found that she’d lost that “spark for sports.” When she was signing up for electives, she decided to try theater arts.
“I am extroverted and people had always told me I’d be good at acting. They were definitely right: I walked out of that first class loving it,” Bostic says, who is also now active with Imagine Youth Theater and Sunrise Theater’s live productions. “I pretty much have been doing theater nonstop. It’s the variety of things that make me love it. The people are a big part of it, my closest friends I’ve met through the art of theater, and you can express yourself completely on stage. I love how connected you are. When I am on stage I am in stage mode. I don’t think about homework or next week, I’m only thinking about what is happening on stage.
“I found my love, my heart in theater,” she adds, “and I don’t plan to stop anytime soon.”
Nolan McGrath portrays Adam, the romantic interest for Ellie. A junior, this is his first year in a musical with Pinecrest though he played Eli last fall in “One Lane Bridge,” the school’s entry into the 2022 North Carolina Theatre Conference Play Festival. He has also performed with Encore Performing Arts Center.
“Adam is the list master of this big scavenger hunt that happens at the school,” McGrath explains. “He is a very charming guy and very into what he does.”
A self-described friendly guy himself, McGrath says he can relate to Adam. In the future, McGrath hopes to continue performing in local community theater and attend college to become a theater arts teacher or work in film.
“I love the sense of community in theater. I love performing and I love being backstage,” he says.
John Mottola plays the other male lead, Mike, who is Katherine’s fiancé.
“He has good intentions and just wants to make his family happy,” says Mottola, who sings quite a bit in the role, including his solo, “Vows.”
“He is telling Katherine his wedding vows the night before the wedding. But this a funny scene because it occurs after Katherine and Ellie have switched (bodies). So it’s awkward because he’s not singing to who he thinks he is.”
A stage veteran already, Mottola first joined the theater program at West Pine Middle because his mother initially forced him into participating. “I had such a good experience that I started taking theater classes at Pinecrest.” He has also acted in several productions with Imagine Youth Theater and is considering a career in theater, possibly as a theater teacher.
“I love being busy. It can be tiring but I would rather have days when I have two rehearsals over just going home from school and doing nothing. (Theater) takes a lot of my time, but I don’t see that as a negative thing.”
Bostic echoes that sentiment.
“I love being a part of theater and branching out to work under different directors. I love to learn and to be challenged with things I haven’t done before. Working with Mr. Faw, he is a very good director. He commits to the show he is doing and then puts that commitment on stage. During rehearsals he gives shout-outs. There are always things to work on but he always points out the good stuff because that helps us too. We like to hear the critiques but also what we are doing well throughout the production process, both acting and tech roles. He provides the same attention to both, keeping eyes on everyone and not letting anything go unnoticed.”
Additional cast members of “Freaky Friday” include Elliott Leis, Bella Fernandes, Kiona Baker, Maine Goforth, Dylan Jackson, Noah Farrell, Tabitha Turner, Emily Johnson, Eilshka Henkel, Jin Farwell, Christian Sannutti and Andrea Thomas, plus a large ensemble.
The technical crew is led by stage manager Avery Brown, stage manager/lighting design Josh Markotich, assistant stage manager Alexi Colones, costume design Briana Bostic, scenic design Bunny Yow and props design Bella Fernandes.
Elizabeth Fowle is the choreographer for the show. She is joined by vocal director Kirsten Foyles and instrumental director Drew Creech.
Opening night for “Freaky Friday” is Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at the R.E. Lee Auditorium, on the campus of Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane, Southern Pines. Tickets are $15 for general admission; purchase at the door.
This project is supported by the Arts Council of Moore County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The Pinecrest Players are also actively seeking sponsors for the production. In previous years, students were required to pay a “fair share” of $125 to participate in the musical.
“Even though we had always told kids that everyone was welcome, regardless of whether they could pay the amount or not, we still worried that some kids avoided participation because of concern about the cost,” says Faw. “We continued that tradition this year and opened the musical up to all interested students without cost to them. However, as you may know, these shows usually cost between $20,000 and 25,000 to produce, and arts programs receive virtually no funding from the schools: We must raise funds for each project through the community.”
There are several sponsorship levels, from $25 to $1,000. For more information or to make a contribution, visit www.pinecrestplayers.com.
