A handgun was found in a Pinehurst High School student’s backpack by a staff member Tuesday. The school was placed on a modified/soft lockdown while Moore County Schools police and administration investigated the concern.

Principal Stefanie Phillips said the investigation confirmed that “this was an isolated incident,” in a written statement distributed to parents shortly after 1 p.m.

There are currently no indications that the student intended to do mass harm with the weapon, Phillips stated, and the student will not be returning to school property pending the completion of the investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, appropriate disciplinary action will be determined and implemented.”

Pinecrest High School will have an increased police presence on campus for the remainder of Tuesday.

Gloria Anthony

Until the investigation is complete, it is premature and inappropriate for the principal to speculate on the student's intent..."There are currently no indications that the student intended to do mass harm with the weapon."

