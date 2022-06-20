Jade Neptune, founder and director of the Bridge Scholars program and The Gap Project, awarded the first-ever scholarship of $500 to Eve Gaffney on June 8.
The Gap Project is a nonprofit organization established by Neptune, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, to help students who may not have the money for equipment costs for sports and activities. Neptune wants to help people pursue their passions without a financial burden.
“I started The Gap Project to help bridge the gap between students who couldn't afford those experiences and students who could,” said Neptune.
This year, The Gap Project created the Bridge Scholars program and the scholarship exclusive to Pinecrest High School seniors. Neptune, a 2020 Pinecrest graduate, said the scholarship will stay exclusive to Pinecrest seniors for now but hopes to expand it in the future.
“To be able to give support and take all the support that was given to me when I was in that position and pass it on to people like Eve and (more) students in the future,” said Neptune, “It's really just incredible and very surreal.”
Gaffney was contacted about the scholarship via email while working in Pinehurst at a beverage cart.
“My hands actually went over my mouth, and my jaw dropped,” said Gaffney. “I was so excited.”
Gaffney will be attending N.C. State to pursue a degree in accounting and business administration. Neptune wants Gaffney to use the scholarship fund for what will be helpful to her.
Gaffney learned about the scholarship through her Pinecrest scholarship coordinator, Melissa Bartlett.
“This was the first year the scholarship was offered, and we look forward to awarding another hard-working Patriot next year,” said Bartlett.
The application process included a short application and a short essay. Neptune noticed how similar she and Gaffney were in Gaffney’s application.
“Being able to read Eve's application was such a reminder of why I started The Gap Project and who I was in that moment,” said Neptune. “It was just so similar.”
The scholarship was awarded from grant money left over from Neptune’s UNC Chapel Hill dance series project.
“I knew that I always wanted to have the scholarship program because this whole mission is very personal to me, said Neptune. “It's why I started it.
And I'm the first to recognize that, while experiences are incredible and so needed and pertinent to your journey, sometimes you really do need that financial cut-and-dry-form-of-a-check help. You can't pay for textbooks with experiences, unfortunately. You can't afford tuition with a ballet class. I knew that. I always wanted to have a scholarship, which is where the Bridge scholars came from.”
Neptune’s vision for The Gap Project is to grow the scholarship program and provide public music lessons taught by college students. Neptune also wants to start a summer camp and see afterschool programs offered.
