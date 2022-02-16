Pinecrest High School sports fans and anyone seeking a lively evening supporting excellence in student development will find it at the fifth annual Back the PAC event from 6-11 p.m. at the Fair Barn on Saturday, March 19.
“We are looking to host more than 500 guests, showing them a wonderful time with fantastic items to bid on in live and silent auctions, dinner catered by Elliotts on Linden, drinks and musical entertainment from DJ King Curtiss,” said Christa Gilder, auction co-chair.
The event’s goal is to generate $150,000 to support Pinecrest’s student athletes with a special “Fund a Need” emphasis on the replacement of grass in the stadium with turf.
Tickets are $65 each and $650 for a table of 10. Upgraded VIP tickets are available for an additional $25 each and include a Pinecrest engraved beer flight or wine glass, specialty cocktail by Reverie, premium beer selection from Southern Pines Brewery and Hatchet Brewing Company and premium wine selection.
Items up for bid in the auctions span a wide range, from VIP parking at the school’s 2022 graduation ceremony to an Elliots on Linden wine dinner to specialty vacation packages.
“We will have more than 200 auction items, so there will be something for everyone,” said Lisa Hees, auction co-chair. “Our community has been so very supportive of our efforts and has been exceedingly generous in donating so many amazing auction items.”
Early event sponsors include Ace Hardware, Aelius Exploitation Technologies, Bode Chiropractic Center, Bright Horizons Home Care, Carlson Chevrolet, Chick-fil-A, Cooper Ford, Drs. Monroe & Monroe Implant & General Dentistry, Elliotts on Linden, First Bank, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Five Points Pet Resort, Freeman & Barrett, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Lorenz & Creed Law Firm, McGraw Electric of the Sandhills, McNeill Oil & Propane, Meese Property Group, Meridian, Prescription Shoppe, St. Joseph’s of the Pines, Sandhills Orthotics & Prosthetics, Sandhills Pediatrics, Spartan Property Management, Spartanna Property Management, Stites Team of KellerWilliams Realty, Townplace Suites, Van Camp, Meacham & Newman Attorneys at Law, Van Scoyoc Periodontics & Implants and Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting. More sponsorship opportunities are available.
Created in 2016, the Pinecrest High School Athletics Booster Club, known as the PAC, provides support and funding for all athletic teams at the school through projects, fundraisers, concessions and other special events. This support includes improving facilities and equipment, supplementing funding of extra needs for athletic activities and promoting school spirit.
“The cost to support more than 1,000 student athletes at Pinecrest is significant,” said Pinecrest Athletic Director Jeff Hewitt.
Expenses include field maintenance, activity bus driver expenses, mandatory equipment recertification, activity bus fuel and maintenance, referee fees, gate help, custodial support, insurance event booking fees, trainer supplies and annual membership fees to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Team uniforms and equipment are funded by individual teams.
Most of the non-salary-related funds supporting Pinecrest athletics come from sporting event gate receipts but ticket sales do not generate enough funds for safe and up-to-date facilities. “This year we have an exciting opportunity to replace the grass in the stadium with turf that will benefit multiple athletic programs including football, soccer, lacrosse and track and field. It will be a significant upgrade to our facilities and enhance the safety of our athletes. Our goal is to give all our student athletes the opportunity to have the best facilities in Moore County. We want to create a first-class experience for our kids,” said Hewitt.
“While many schools use a ‘pay-to-play’ funding model to support their athletic programs, Pinecrest is committed to ensuring sports are available for all students,” said Hees. “The Back the PAC event provides significant funding for the organization’s annual budget.”
Funds generated from previous Back the PAC events were used to build locker rooms, the girls' weight room, install well and irrigation on the practice fields, pay referee fees, provide buses for post season tournament play, provide two annual scholarships to graduating seniors, and install new scoreboards in both gymnasiums, the softball field and the main stadium. Proceeds from this year’s event will be dedicated to raising money for much needed turf in the stadium which will benefit the football, lacrosse and soccer programs as well as marching band. It will also allow Pinecrest to better serve future Patriots.
Since its inception, the PAC has raised nearly $424,000.
“For an organization that is only six years old, we have received tremendous community support so we can support our athletes and school,” said Hewitt.
“We are so fortunate to offer a broad range of sports at Pinecrest,” said Gilder. “Kids with all kinds of interests can participate in sports, while gaining skills in teamwork, goal setting, persistence, fitness and leadership. The PAC is committed to supporting all of these sports teams and ensuring that all students have the opportunity to play.”
Tickets for the March 19 Back the PAC event may be purchased from any Pinecrest High School athletic team coach, at the school’s main office at 250 Voit Gilmore Lane in Southern Pines, at the event link https://event.gives/pinecrest2022 or by contacting Lisa Hees at Lisa.A.Hees@gmail.com. Sponsorships are still available and may be secured by contacting Christa Gilder at (910) 528-1437 or Christa.gilder@mzero.com.
