Christmas came early for a Pinebluff woman who won $150,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing on Wednesday.
Wendy Montagno, a stocker at Walmart, overcame odds of 1 in 17 million to win the grand prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Holiday Winnings drawing. She entered the drawing by scanning a scratch-off lottery ticket with her phone using the lottery’s mobile app, according to a news release from the state lottery commission.
“I am still trying to make sure it is real,” said Montagno, who celebrated her birthday earlier in the week. “This is the perfect early Christmas and late birthday present. I am so grateful.”
Montagno netted $106,125 after federal and state tax withholdings. She told the commission that she plans to use her winnings to “pay some bills and buy some extra Christmas presents.”
Several other Moore County residents won large sums of money playing the lottery in 2021.
Carla Johnson, a retired Army sergeant, won $100,000 playing the Premier Cash scratch-off game in October. She told the lottery commission that she planned to use her winnings to pay for a proper wedding ceremony for her and her husband, who also served in the Army.
James Floyd, a fuel technician from Vass, won $1 million playing the Millionaire Maker scratch-off game in July. Tyler Reece Jr., a Southern Pines mechanic, also won $1 million playing the same game in April.
Congratulations to you, that’s awesome! ❤️ Have fun shopping and have a Merry Christmas.
