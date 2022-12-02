The town of Pinebluff repaired a leak that occurred during the installation of new water valves on Dec. 1. The areas impacted were New England Avenue and U.S. 1, and New England Avenue and Cherry Street.
Town Clerk Betty McDuffie said that during the replacement, a cut-off valve broke. However, town staff repaired the valve and got water back on by 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The town of Pinebluff announced the valve replacement and resulting water shut-off earlier this week.
The new water valves will eliminate the need to turn off water to the entire system in the event of leaks, according to a written statement issued by Town Administrator Melissa Adams.
“We will flush hydrants, but residents are advised to flush their lines to remove excess air,” stated Adams. “We are asking that our citizens and water customers be patient as our Public Works crew work diligently to replace these valves. Sometimes unforeseen things happen, and the water may have to be turned off for a longer period of time than what we anticipated. Please be patient and understanding as we work to get these needed repairs completed.”
Once service is restored, customers may notice cloudiness or air in the water lines. If cloudiness or excess air in the water lines persist for more than a couple of days, contact Town Hall at (910) 281-3124.
