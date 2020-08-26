A Pinebluff man has been charged in connection with several sex offenses involving a minor.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news release that a deputy on patrol Tuesday, Aug. 25. came upon a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area in Pinebluff.
"Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and found that the passenger was a minor. After further investigation, deputies discovered that the minor had been sexually assaulted by the driver," the Sheriff's Office said in the release.
Jeremy Antoine Fairley, 31, of Pinebluff, was arrested Wednesday morning.
Fairley was charged with three counts of Statutory Sexual Offense with a Person who is 13, 14, or 15 and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor.
Fairley was booked into the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on Sept. 10.
