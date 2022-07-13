Hundreds of water customers in Pinebluff repeatedly lost service over Independence Day weekend, leaving them unable to bathe, wash dishes or do laundry for hours.
The disruptions were frustrating but unsurprising to Kelly Hobson, an Aberdeen resident who lives within the Pinebluff water district. Issues with the district’s aging infrastructure have caused nearly 10 water outages at Hobson’s home since the beginning of the year.
“You should be able to take for granted that you have water at any time, around-the-clock,” he said. “But it has an uncanny way of going out at the most inopportune times — in the middle of the night or on a holiday weekend.”
Hobson, who has lived in his current home for over a decade, said the problem “has been getting a lot worse recently.”
“It was just once in a great while when we first moved here,” he said. “There’d be an isolated event every now and then, but it’s been becoming increasingly worse. I think this year we’ve had more outages than any other point.”
The water, Hobson said, usually takes on a “disgusting color” immediately after service is restored.
“It looks like you’re drawing milk out of the faucet,” he said. “It makes you wonder how safe this water is to drink.”
Most towns in Moore County issue advisories following an outage urging residents to boil their tap water to get rid of potential contaminants. Hobson said he received no such notice after the recent outages, and was instead assured by a town employee that the water was safe to use.
Betty O. McDuffie, town clerk for Pinebluff, said over 850 customers were affected by the two latest outages, the first of which was reported July 2. That outage lasted about six hours, she said.
The second outage happened on July 4. McDuffie said both disruptions were tied to a single water line break.
“We have a lot of old water lines, and unfortunately they do burst,” she said. “We never know when it’s going to happen or where it’s going to happen.”
McDuffie said Pinebluff is currently researching grants that could be used to pay for updates to the town’s water system. Still, she acknowledged that it could take some time to secure the necessary funding.
“This is not something that can happen overnight,” she said. “It will probably be within the next few years, not the next month or two.”
In a recent interview with The Pilot, Pinebluff Commissioner Guy McGraw said his town’s water system issues are a “common occurrence” across the United States.
“Just as soon as you get it replaced it begins to deteriorate,” he said. “(There’s) constant maintenance and upkeep. Most towns like ours have commissioners committed to keeping taxes affordable, which in turn means bandages and tape. Just as soon as you get a board who has had enough of things breaking down, they will spend a bunch of money get it all fixed and shortly thereafter get voted out for making costs increase.
“It’s a crazy cycle happening all over America. Memories of water problems are soon forgotten and Band-Aids and tape are then reapplied.”
Staff writer Evey Weisblat contributed to this report.
