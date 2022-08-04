The Pinebluff Board of Commissioners recently signed off on a plan to improve the town’s aging water system.
Issues with the system have caused frequent service disruptions for residents. A large outage reported over Independence Day weekend left more than 850 customers unable to bathe, wash dishes or do laundry for six hours.
On July 21, the commissioners approved a plan to install 25 “strategically placed water valves throughout the system.” The $120,000 project, which will be paid for using coronavirus recovery funds the town received through the American Rescue Plan, should alleviate some of Pinebluff’s water woes.
Commissioner Guy McGraw said residents will have to endure temporary water shut-offs while the valves are installed. Weekly service disruptions are expected over the course of the two-month project.
“It’s not going to be an easy process, and it’s not going to be a fun process,” McGraw said in an interview. “But it’s going to be a process that will make it better.”
The town has earmarked $8,000 to purchase cases of water that will be distributed to residents affected by the outages. A public meeting will be scheduled in the coming weeks to “discuss and strategize best times to reduce economic impact on the businesses and citizens of the town.”
In addition to the new valves, the board approved the purchase of a $120,000 excavator that can be used to fix water leaks and a $1,695 “cellular dialer” that will alert the town when higher than normal amounts of water are being used by the town’s water tower. Both of those purchases will also be made with ARP funds.
Mayor Ronald McDonald said the town’s water system has not received regular preventive maintenance like systems in nearby Aberdeen and Southern Pines.
“They have been working on their systems for years,” said McDonald, who worked in the county’s Public Utilities Department and is a former sanitation supervisor for the Town of Aberdeen. “They have been upgrading and revamping their whole system for years. We have not.”
Some of the existing valves in Pinebluff, McDonald said, no longer function properly because of decades of neglect.
“We’ve got valves in this town that have never been worked (on),” he said. “They've been around for 40 years and nobody's ever went out exercising anything, which causes the valves to freeze up.”
McDonald said he is affected — and just as frustrated — by the recurring water outages as everyone else in town.
“I live in Pinebluff and we deal with it too,” he said. “My wife will call me raising sand, saying, ‘Were out of water. When are we going to get water back on?’”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
