The audience was smaller than at most high school graduations, but you wouldn’t have known it from the exultant cheering that echoed the announcement of each name.

“This is a Pinckney graduation,” Principal Kenna Wilson reminded the crowd at New Covenant Fellowship Church. “It is absolutely okay to celebrate when your graduate is called. You recognize them. You clap your hands. You holler and cheer, and let them know how proud we are.”

Graduates turn their tassels at the Pinckney School summer graduation at New Covenant Fellowship Church. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Principal Dr. Kenna Wilson with graduate Bentley Lowery. At right are Kathy Jones and Alicia Gatling Pinckney School summer graduation at New Covenant Fellowship Church. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Graduates Destini Holder and Bentley Lowery with Laci Moore, Breanna Jones, Serenity Lee, Loraleigh Wilson and the ’Tigrus’ school mascot worn by coach Jason Trudell. Pinckney School summer graduation at New Covenant Fellowship Church. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Pinckney School summer graduation at New Covenant Fellowship Church. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Alicia Gatling was the guest speaker. Pinckney School summer graduation at New Covenant Fellowship Church. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.

Jane Smith

Congratulations! I hope the board member who referred to this school as “Saint Elsewhere” reads the success stories of these kids that were not forgotten but given a second chance. Great job! Good luck with your next adventure.

