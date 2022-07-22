The audience was smaller than at most high school graduations, but you wouldn’t have known it from the exultant cheering that echoed the announcement of each name.
“This is a Pinckney graduation,” Principal Kenna Wilson reminded the crowd at New Covenant Fellowship Church. “It is absolutely okay to celebrate when your graduate is called. You recognize them. You clap your hands. You holler and cheer, and let them know how proud we are.”
And for a few minutes on Thursday night, each of the 30 students who stepped up to claim a diploma belonged to everyone.
They each came to the Community Learning Center at Pinckney at different times for different reasons. Some were already parents, some had taken on family responsibilities seldom asked of such young people, some simply failed to thrive in a large traditional high school.
One thing these students had in common, though. Moore County’s “alternative” school offered a second chance, whether six weeks or several years after they would have otherwise graduated.
For Donavon Graham, it was a chance to redo the classes he hadn’t passed at Pinecrest the first time around. Most important of all, he got to do school without distractions. Next stop: training as an electrician with Job Corps.
“I just started working on myself. I had to change my friends. I had to leave all the negativity alone to get to where I am now,” he said. “They taught me how to do my algebra, and I thank them for that because a brother was struggling.”
They all had their reasons to fight for that diploma.
Jeffrey Peters had seven classes to complete at Pinckney. But he didn’t want to be the latest member of his family not to graduate. Peters decided he wasn’t just going to finish, he was going to get at least an 80 in every subject he had left. Now he hopes to enlist in the Army.
Destini Holder carried her greatest motivations onstage Thursday: her sons Acer and Braydence. Holder had all but given up on the idea of earning a high school diploma, even though she was only two courses short of meeting the state’s graduation requirements when she moved to Vass three years ago.
She even attempted a GED program, but that didn’t go well for the new mom. So she called Pinecrest and was referred to Pinckney because of her age.
For several months Holder devoted two hours a day to online English and history courses through Pinckney. Now, with high school behind her, she works overtime at her housekeeping job.
Holder thinks her next stop might be the criminal justice program at Sandhills, from which she will either pursue a career as a correctional officer or transfer to college and law school.
“I’m trying to prove a point to my boys that no matter how hard life gets, you can always succeed,” she said. “But if anybody asked me, I would tell them don’t drop out of school, just go through school and get it done with.”
Alana Warf said she got the most out of high school after transferring from Pinecrest as a sophomore. She was able to focus on school, mostly online, and now plans to study cosmetology at Sandhills.
For Antonio Martinez, it was the daily encouragement from the tight-knit circle that formed around him in his two years at Pinckney. Now he plans to enlist in the Air Force, which he hopes will train him as a mechanic or medic.
“My best friend LJ went to Pinckney with me and he always kept me motivated, doing a lot of work, staying focused,” said Martinez. “They gave more help than any other school, and they make sure you can fulfill your dreams.”
Including its summer graduates, 52 members of Moore County Schools’ class of 2022 completed some graduation requirements at Pinckney in the past school year. But some decided to return to their home schools to finish senior year and graduate.
Quoting Theodore Roosevelt’s “Citizenship in a Republic” speech, Wilson told the class they’re living examples of perseverance, regardless of criticism from those who haven’t walked in their shoes.
“He also went hard, as you guys would say, against people who looked down on others who were trying to make the world better: men and women just like you who have shown up to grow up and to achieve your goals and to make the world a better place for yourselves and for your families,” she said.
“You are my inspiration, Class of 2022. Keep daring greatly.”
Alicia Gatling, Pinckney’s three-time Teacher of the Year, flipped a Maya Angelou quote on its head in her address to the class: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”
“This isn’t always a negative thing. Throughout your life, you have had to prove yourself to people every day, to get them to reject their preconceived notions about you and see you for the amazing individuals you are. You showed us who you are throughout your high school journey, and it wasn’t always easy,” she said.
Gatling congratulated the class on not only finishing high school, but by doing it on their own terms and, with a certain joie de vivre that was only amplified on Thursday night, creating an environment of acceptance for everyone’s struggles and shortcomings.
“If I could leave you with just three things, it would be the things that you already have inside of you,” she said. “Always show up as your authentic self, persevere through any obstacles you encounter, and above all be the reason someone smiles in the face of their own challenges. If you do these things, you will get the best out of your life.”
The Community Learning Center at Pinckney’s summer graduating class of 2022 included: Dezmonae Rochelle Allen, Azaria Naje Egerton-McPhatter, Zyron Derrell Frye, Donavon Naxavien Sadique Graham, Trinycius NyNadia Graham, Ailani Deshai Harvey, Issac Stephan Hendrix, Kaidan Joseph Hines, Destini Holder, Courtney Shmara Damai Legett, Abraham David Locklear, Bentley Lowery Jr., Antonio Jose Martinez, Wyatt Kenneth McCoy, Courney Jane McDonald, Loren Alan McNeill, Zhariya Kynise McNeill, Rigoberto Miranda-Jaimes, Caitlyn Jean Moore, Haley June Norris, Silvia Casandra Ordaz-Serrano, Wendy Osorio-Solis, Zaniya Miashell Person, Jeffrey Dewayne Peters Jr., Grayson Rayanna Redmond, Joshua Lee Smith, Kaden Denise Taylor, Alana June Warf, Rodney Dylan Watson, Neil Andrew Watson, Avin Zeric Williams, Quamiri Latarian Woodard
Congratulations! I hope the board member who referred to this school as “Saint Elsewhere” reads the success stories of these kids that were not forgotten but given a second chance. Great job! Good luck with your next adventure.
