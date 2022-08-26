The Pilot newspaper won the top general excellence award for the third consecutive year in its division of the annual N.C. Press Association awards, presented Thursday evening.
Competing in a division of the largest community newspapers, The Pilot garnered a total of 30 advertising and news awards in the contest. Recognitions were handed out at an in-person banquet in Raleigh for the first time since 2019.
The general excellence award is based, in part, on the paper’s overall execution and in part on its success in the contest’s other categories. Only a few points separated The Pilot from third place winner Smoky Mountain News and second place winner The Wilson Times.
The Pilot previously earned the top award in 2020, 2021 and in 2017 and 2010. The Pilot placed third in the category in 2019 and in 2015.
“Our staff bring enthusiasm to their jobs every day, and these awards show what that kind of energy and creativity deliver for the community,” said Pilot Publisher David Woronoff. “I’m grateful not only for their commitment but for keeping this a fun place to work.”
The awards represented work completed from October 2020 February 2022. Awards were combined in one event this year for both advertising and editorial work. The Pilot won 29 individual and staff awards across multiple categories.
In the advertising categories, Pilot staff won five first-place awards, three second-place awards and five third place honors. First-place winners include Scott Yancey, Jennie Acklin, Emily Jolly, Jessica Galloway, Mechelle Butler and Kathy Desmond.
The staff won first place for its “Sway Ring the Alarm Calendar” in the Innovative Concept category.
“Great concept connecting advertisers with first responders, all done with a light and humorous touch,” the judges wrote in comments.
Other notable advertising awards included first place for the October 2021 edition of PineStraw Magazine in the Niche Publication category and a third place award for the U.S. Kids Golf special section.
The Pilot’s news staff won 16 awards for their work. That includes three first-awards, five second-place awards and eight third-place honors.
Staff receiving awards Thursday night included Woronoff, John Nagy, Abbi Overfelt, Jonathan Bym, Jaymie Baxley, Ted Fitzgerald, Lorelei Colbert and freelancers Deborah Salomon and Timothy Hale.
The Pilot won first-place awards for best email newsletter for an edition of The Sway, first place in sports photography and first place for best editorial pages.
“The Pilot emerges victorious in a strong field of entrants for best editorial page,” the judges wrote in comments. “Its well-written pieces traverse the fabric of what Americans are discussing.”
Included in The Pilot’s awards were second-place honors for its Guide to the Sandhills special section and Walter Magazine in the best magazine category.
“Beautiful cover,” judges wrote in remarks, “ one that should make people want to pick it up. Lots of color throughout with interesting stories and photos.”
The Pilot also won third-place honors for best editorials, breaking news, best video and several photography categories.
The company has been privately owned for the past 26 years by Woronoff, Frank Daniels III, Jack Andrews and Lee Dirks. In addition to the 102-year-old newspaper, The Pilot owns a magazine division consisting of four arts and culture magazines — PineStraw in Pinehurst, O. Henry in Greensboro, South Park in Charlotte and Walter in Raleigh — and the statewide Business North Carolina magazine in Charlotte; the digital media services agency Fight Flight; the Moore County Telephone Directory; and The Country Bookshop in Southern Pines. The company also produces a series of email newsletters, including The Sway and The Pilot’s Briefing in Moore County and the statewide Business North Carolina Daily Digest and North Carolina Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.