The Pilot won eight awards, including a first place finish in local news coverage and third place for General Excellence, in the National Newspaper Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. A total of 509 awards were won by 83 member newspapers in 33 states.
“Well-done newspaper provides well-rounded coverage of the community,” the judges wrote. “It screams local coverage.”
Feature writer and columnist Deborah Salomon swept the feature writing categories earning top honors for Best Profile Feature and also Best Non-Profile Feature for her stories, “Daddy’s Home” and “Seeing is Believing,” in the non-daily division for newspapers with a circulation greater than 10,000. Judges commented on her “heartfelt” and well-executed storytelling.
Reporter Mary Kate Murphy took second place in the Best Education/Literacy story category for her work covering the controversy surrounding construction of the new Aberdeen Elementary School. Judges commented that her clear writing and ample research were presented in a straight-forward manner.
Reporter Jaymie Baxley took second place in Best Profile Feature story for his work covering a COVID-19 outbreak at the Seven Lakes Assisted Living facility.
“This story has a great depth to it. It is well written and appears to have taken the writer a while to gather information given the strong amount of quotes and information in it,” the judges noted. “Truly well done.”
Baxley also received a third place award for Best Investigative story for his coverage of coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Moore County Health Department in, “Virus Deaths, Reporting Delay is Disputed.”
Pilot photographer Ted Fitzgerald earned second place honors in the newly created Best Pandemic Photo category for his image of a young student having her temperature taken on the first day of school last summer.
A total of 1,229 entries were submitted in the editorial contest and 180 entries in the advertising contest. Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.
Judge Pat Reilly, publisher of The Dodgeville Chronicle in Mayville, Wisconsin, said, “I was impressed with the quality of writing and the attention to detail along with it. Very high quality and proof that good journalism is alive and well.”
Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Saturday, October 2, 2021, during the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s 135th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Jacksonville, Florida.
Congratulations!!
