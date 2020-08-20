The Pilot’s special report on the 10th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern North Carolina history has been selected for a top prize in a national journalism competition.
Judges for the National Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper contest recognized Pilot reporters Jaymie Baxley and Laura Douglass for a series of articles about the March 2009 rampage that left eight people dead at the Pinelake nursing home in Carthage. Robert Stewart, the gunman, was sentenced to 179 years in prison after being brought down at the scene by Justin Garner, a Carthage police officer who entered the facility without backup.
Timed to coincide with the tragedy’s anniversary in 2019, the stories included new interviews with Garner and other individuals who experienced the shooting and subsequent trial first-hand, along with previously unreported details about the case. The series also looked at how the anniversary passed with little acknowledgement from local leaders and state officials.
The three articles submitted for consideration won first place for Best Story-Series by a non-daily newspaper with a circulation greater than 15,000. One of the judges called the work “excellent” in comments accompanying the full list of winners on the National Newspaper Association’s website.
“Engaging writing, thorough storytelling, compassionate reporting,” the judge wrote. “The significance of the shooting — both in terms of its immediate aftermath and its lingering effects — was well-captured.”
Held annually to honor the best in community journalism, the contest received 1,276 entries this year. Entries were judged “primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals,” according to the association.
Awards will be presented during the National Newspaper Association’s 134th convention on Oct. 3 in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will be broadcast online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pilot has been repeatedly recognized by the association through the years. It was consecutively voted best community newspaper in America by contest judges in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“The Pinelake project represented the kind of work and perspective only a community newspaper can do,” said John Nagy, editor of The Pilot. “Stories like the Pinelake anniversary are authentically local and part of Moore County’s very fabric. We’re proud to tell these stories — the large and the small — about this community everyday.”
The following articles were part of the award-winning series.
• "Pinelake at 10: A Decade in the Shadow of North Carolina's Deadliest Mass Shooting" by Jaymie Baxley
• "Justin Garner: The Officer Who Stopped a Rampage" by Jaymie Baxley
• "Michael Cotton: The First Victim at Pinelake" by Laura Douglass
