The Pilot and its staff won more than 40 awards — including first place in general excellence for the second year in a row — Friday evening in the annual N.C. Press Association awards.
The North Carolina Press Association News, Editorial and Photojournalism contest, which usually accompanies a banquet and series of meetings in Raleigh, was held via computer link this year.
The Pilot won a total of 42 awards for its work in the news and advertising divisions. The awards honored work published in the paper as well as The Pilot’s series of newsletters and its sister publication, Pinestraw Magazine.
“Our core purpose has always been to serve our community. We believe that publishing a great newspaper is the best service we can render,” said Pilot publisher David Woronoff. “While we’re proud of this award as it recognizes the outstanding work of our dedicated staff, it’s the pride that our readers feel for the newspaper that brings infinitely more satisfaction.”
The general excellence awards are the highlight for each division and recognize the overall work of the paper: stories, photography, design, writing and advertising. The Pilot previously earned the top award last year and in 2017 and 2010. The Pilot placed third in that category in 2019 and in 2015.
“The general excellence recognition is extremely gratifying, given the tremendously difficult situations under which we all worked last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Pilot editor John Nagy. “Even in the face of great personal and business adversity, the staff found new ways to keep delivering not just the news but also unique ways to offer advertising in cost-effective ways. And we did it in a manner that resonated with not only the judges but, more important, our community.”
In competition among non-daily community newspapers with circulation over 10,000, The Pilot’s staff accounted for 16 news and editorial and 24 advertising awards. Of that total, Pilot staff received four first-place awards for news and nine for advertising work.
Among the news staff, Mackenzie Francisco, Deborah Salomon, Ted Fitzgerald, Jaymie Baxley and Mary Kate Murphy won first-place honors. The staff of Pinestraw Magazine also earned a first-place win for its March 2020 edition.
The Pilot also earned a first- and third-place award in the email newsletter category for The Sway, its twice-weekly email. And The Pilot won first and third place in the Best Niche Publication category for Pinestraw Magazine.
Walter Magazine, which The Pilot purchased from The News & Observer last year, swept its category, winning first, second and third place for best magazine.
In a relatively new category, The Pilot’s nightly Facebook Live broadcasts won second place for best use of social media.
Among the advertising staff, Scott Yancey, Samantha Cunningham, Ginny Trigg, Patty Thompson, Jennie Acklin, Mechelle Butler, Perry Loflin and Erika Leap won first-place honors.
The staff also took first- and second-place honors for its special sections on Festival of Trees and Holiday Gift Guide, and third-place honors for its Valentine Gift Guide and Holiday in the Pines 2019 special section.
The Pilot advertising staff also won the elite “sweepstakes” award for having the highest number of wins in its category.
“We’re so proud of the fantastic work that our advertising team produces all year long,” said Ginny Trigg, The Pilot’s advertising director. “It's especially rewarding to be recognized by our industry peers for the ads that we’re creating. We share the awards with our advertising partners for trusting us with their marketing.”
The Pilot’s winning advertisement partners included CoolSweats, Lookin’ for Linda, Beefeaters, Health Innovations Pharmacy, Able Carpet, Penick Village, Cooper Auto Choice, Ryan Derrick, Carolina Air, Cameron Antiques, Frank Zaccherio, ETC, Courtney’s Shoes, House of Fish, Dr. Fred Ridge and Nutrishop.
(1) comment
Wow, that's fantastic. Congratulations!
