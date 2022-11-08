The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills and Moore County Chamber of Commerce presented the seventh annual Moore Trivia event on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.
Twenty-four teams of eight competed in the event, which also included a silent auction and pizza dinner. Sponsors were C.F. Smith Property Group, Sandhills Community, Carolyn Hallett Real Estate, plus Aberdeen Coca-Cola, Atex Technologies, Kickback Jack’s, Papa Johns Pizza, Southern Pines Brewing Co.,Texas Roadhouse and the village of Pinehurst.
Over 240 participated in several rounds of trivia with categories ranging from Hollywood classics, to business beginnings and 80s pop culture. Four teams entered the final sudden death round. The Pilot team of Jaymie and Tracy Baxley, Samantha Cunningham, Rebah Dolbow, Jim and Laura Douglass, Mary Kate Murphy and Karen Triplett took home the first place trophy. The Pilot team also won the inaugural Moore Trivia event in 2016. Previous Moore Trivia winners were teams from FirstHealth of the Carolinas (2017), The O’Neal School (2018), A League of Their Own (2019), Smarticle Particle (2020) and Sandhills Sawyers (2021).
“It is the Chamber’s sincere pleasure to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills for Moore Trivia. It is a fun and casual evening of competition among the businesses all while supporting a phenomenal cause – building great futures for our youth in Moore County,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber.
“We have appreciated our partnership with the Moore County Chamber of Commerce on Moore Trivia for the past seven years. It is a pleasure to work with Linda and her great staff on this event and we appreciate everything they do in the community to enhance and support Moore County,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steve Kastner. “We are delighted to report that we exceeded our $25,000 goal, which will allow us to inspire, enable, and educate more young people.”
He added while the dollars raised are greatly appreciated, “our ultimate goal is to continue to raise awareness and advocate for the youth in our community. Every day, over 500 kids in our community get a hot meal, homework assistance, leadership development, and leadership training at our 4 Units across Moore County. Thanks to our generous donors we can provide over 500 kids each day in our community a safe place after school with assistance for homework, leadership development and a hot meal is a key driver for the overall quality of life in our area.”
Coming up next, the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills will host a “Thanks Evening” celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 p.m. until everyone is fed. This is a continuation of the organization’s annual Thanksgiving celebration which was an annual event before covid. It is in conjunction with Michael Gantt at Wells Fargo Pinehurst, and Chef T at Pinehurst Resort. This year, Kastner said, they hope to have 600 members and their families, volunteers, staff, and board members be a part of this special celebration.
