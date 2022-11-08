2022 Pilot Trivia Team

The 2022 Pilot trivia team members, from left, Jaymie Baxley, Tracy Baxley, Rebah Dolbow, Jim Douglass, Laura Douglass, Mary Kate Murphy, Karen Triplett and Samantha Cunningham

The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills and Moore County Chamber of Commerce presented the seventh annual Moore Trivia event on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.

Twenty-four teams of eight competed in the event, which also included a silent auction and pizza dinner. Sponsors were C.F. Smith Property Group, Sandhills Community, Carolyn Hallett Real Estate, plus Aberdeen Coca-Cola, Atex Technologies, Kickback Jack’s, Papa Johns Pizza, Southern Pines Brewing Co.,Texas Roadhouse and the village of Pinehurst.

Barbara Misiaszek

Trivia question : What was last Friday's date?

John Misiaszek

Barbara Misiaszek

Thank you for the edit.

John Misiaszek

