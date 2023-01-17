The Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and following program were anything but quiet, a testament to this year’s theme: “joining voices to pierce the silence.”

The annual march returned after two years of virtual programming because of the pandemic. 

MLK Jr. March 24.JPG

Dr. Dante Poole, principal at Aberdeen Elementary School, was the featured speaker at the West Southern Pines Center. January 16, 2023. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
MLK Jr. March 29.JPG

Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn, MC NAACP Latino Immigrant Liaison was one of the speakers. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March in Southern Pines Monday morning followed by a program at the West Southern Pines Center January 16, 2023. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
MLK Jr. March 22.JPG

Students from the Moore Montessori Community School sing. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
MLK Jr. March 32.JPG

Mitch Capel speaks at the program following the march at the West Southern Pines Center January 16, 2023. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

“The Shared History of NAACP and Black Lives Matter”,

Allen West, CNSNews.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days