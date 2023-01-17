The Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and following program were anything but quiet, a testament to this year’s theme: “joining voices to pierce the silence.”
The annual march returned after two years of virtual programming because of the pandemic.
About 200 people rallied at Southern Pines’ Downtown Park on Monday morning to march to the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust bought the Center, previously the Southern Pines Primary School, after more than two years of legal battles for $685,000. They recently received clearance to utilize and lease out the auditorium for events.
The march went down S.E. Broad Street to wrap around by the train station and head back towards Pennsylvania Ave. via S.W. Broad Street. The journey continued along Pennsylvania Ave. until turning towards 1250 New York Ave. — the new West Southern Pines Center.
Marchers sang hymns and raised chants along the route. Some children chanted MLK’s name, and one group of women called out "justice for our kids.”
As the group traveled past Trinity A.M.E. Zion, a speaker from the churchyard amplified quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.
The Moore County NAACP Youth and Young Adult Division sponsored the after-march program in the Center's auditorium. Ariadne DeGarr, chair of the Moor County NAACP Youth Council, led the program alongside her husband James Miller. Elder Robert Jackson, Chaplain for the West Southern Pines Civic Club, led the group in opening and closing prayers.
The program's keynote speaker was Dr. Dante Poole. He is the principal of Aberdeen Elementary School. He was the only African American principal in Moore County for several years until mentoring Kimberly Coe, Principal at New Century Middle School in Cameron.
He spoke of the youth, their force in creating change, and how older generations are "planting seeds" for them to assume leadership roles.
“Some of the most significant changes in the world have come because young people made a decision to step into their divine position and join in leading communities towards a better future,” Poole said.
He also acknowledged the role of unnamed community members and people from the civil rights movement who took action because they saw a need for change.
“It's the labor of those on the everyday front lines who have been giving their lives, talents and love to others, to the cause of leaving their communities in better conditions than they found them. Those are the people who are worthy of gratitude. The images that we see of the civil rights movement are full of the unknown faces of those who would not be silent about injustice and inequality and discrimination. Many of their names are unknown, but their blood was spilled, and their lives were sacrificed as they determined that, until all had experienced the benefits of freedom, they would not be silent. Their work has become the foundation of our work and that of generations to come, and this is the mantel that is being passed on from generation to generation as the enemy of freedom continues to attempt to quiet the voices that are crying out that we will not settle or be satisfied with the appearances of equality.”
Poole spoke of a recent study from the Pew Research Foundation that found “people expected significant change after the death of George Floyd.” He echoed the sounds of agreement from the audience, noting the lack of improvements in the world.
He also listed some of the key issues championed by Black people, including racism, police brutality, economic inequality, affordable healthcare, voting and quality education.
“Sixty-eight percent of the people that they (the Pew Research Foundation) surveyed, Black adults, indicated that racial discrimination is the main reason why many Black people can't get ahead these days.”
In the last part of his speech, he acknowledged the power of words in sharing and shaping perspectives.
“Words matter. And although we have always known it intuitively, science has confirmed the tremendous power our words have on ourselves, our communities and the world. And in fact, words can literally shape the material world. The words we speak not only reflect but shape our thoughts, and our thoughts shape the physical structure of our brains. What we say reflects what we think, and what we think affects the way we behave. If we are to join forces to pierce the silence, we have to understand how to use our words collectively, coherently and collaboratively.
“We don't get to decide how our words or what our words mean to other people,” Poole said.
Other speakers at the MLK program included Barbara Rothbeind, of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation and Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn, the Latino immigrant liaison for the Moore County NAACP.
Rothbeind spoke of the close ties between the civil rights movement and the Jewish people, noting how “Rabbi Abraham Heschel and Martin Luther King marched arm in arm as community leaders and champions.”
“The Jewish people will not forget this sign of unity as we continue to march, arm in arm, in the name of love, peace and justice,” Rothbeind said. “By marching together, we are praying with our legs, but we must also be aware that any act of hate is a sign of hateful and potentially violent ideology in our own backyards. We are the Rabbi Heschels and Reverend Kings of our time. We cannot fall prey to the evils of indifference. … We cannot let our silence be a sign of complicity. We do not have the luxury of time to be afraid to speak out.”
Ilarraza-Blackburn spoke of the juxtaposition felt by immigrants who contribute to systems in the U.S., like paying into social security, but do not reap the benefits or receive equitable treatment.
“So how does a so-called moral and humane society find it acceptable to hunt down the very community that is helping to lift up the county, the state and this nation?” Ilarraza-Blackburn asked.
“Today I am reminded of one of the most important statements Dr. King made, and it goes like this: ‘freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed.’ You see, as a preacher, MLK understood that human beings are fallible creatures with the ability to get into their lower nature of hate, greed and power,” Ilarraza-Blackburn said.
"There are two words in this statement that jump out to me: the words ‘never’ and ‘demand.’ Never means not under any circumstance, not in your lifetime, never, never, never. MLK understood that the oppressor under no circumstance is going to allow you the freedom of human dignity. Now the word demand. For you educators in the audience: demand is a verb, so a verb requires what? Action. MLK stated it would take a call to action in order to create sustainable change for justice. So when you look at the legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, it was one of action. Dr. King took action by challenging the systems of his nation regarding the inequalities that people oppress through the policies implemented by leaders who refuse to acknowledge a democracy of justice and equity for all people.”
The program also featured audience participation in singing songs led by students from Moore Montessori Community School. The first song was “Man in the Mirror,” by Michael Jackson, chosen according to DeGarr because it is important to teach people to start with themselves to effect change. They also sang “What’s Goin’ On,” by Marvin Gaye.
Community members also gave recitations during the program. Keanna Artisa, a primary teacher at Moore Montessori Community School, read “The Ballad of Birmingham,” by Dudley Randall. The poem is about the 1963 bombing at the 16 Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.
Storyteller Mitch Capel, also known as “Gran’daddy Junebug,” orated “The Eagle Who Thought He Was a Chicken,” by Edward Robinson.
Children read statements following the phrase, “If the civil rights movement never happened," near the end of the program. Their responses included: "we couldn’t drink the same water,” "we could be arrested just for looking directly in their eyes," and "we wouldn’t learn about other cultures in school."
DeGarr gave a piece of homework to those in the audience before closing remarks. She asked everyone to learn the words of “Martin Luther King,” a song by her former teacher Barbara Ames. Alumni of Hunter Elementary School in New York, including Lin Manuel Miranda, recorded an arrangement to share with the world. It is available on Youtube.
Donations to support the youth of Moore County's NAACP can be made at mooreNAACP.org.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
“The Shared History of NAACP and Black Lives Matter”,
Allen West, CNSNews.
