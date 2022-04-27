Bob Montello

Bob Montello with some of his illustrations. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

In the late 19th century, artists, including Toulouse-Lautrec and Van Gogh, flocked to the cafes of Paris where they painted the patrons, warts and all. This was the Impressionist era; regulars sipped hallucinogenic absinthe and debated life until dawn.

Bob Montello makes do at Starbucks in the Taylortown Harris Teeter. Plain coffee at a senior discount is his beverage of choice.

Most mornings he arrives from Pinebluff by 8 a.m. For two hours, in between the crossword and Sudoku, the 81-year-old creates amazing drawings of the rich and famous as well as the frazzled and ordinary; “likenesses in cartoon form,” he calls them, meaning no mean-spirited caricatures, except Bob Hope and Carol Burnett.

They are definitely New Yorker-worthy.

Yet his likenesses differ from those scattered through this magazine famous for its cartoons and line drawings. Montello draws with fine-point markers, in color, on newsprint – usually USA Today – for a psychedelic punch.

What fun! Donald Trump on stock quotes. John Belushi on baseball scores. Queen Elizabeth on the weather report. The result might make pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein squirm in their sepulchers.

Bob Montello

A few of Bob Montello's illustrations he creates on pieces of newsprint while enjoying his morning coffee at Harris Teeter in Taylortown. From left, lower row, Montello's versions of Frank Sinatra, Donald Trump, John Belushi and Gerald Ford. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

But, whereas Warhol’s iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $200 million and a Lichtenstein for $165 million, Montello gives away his renderings.

“People come up and ask me to draw them,” he says. “Then they take it home and put it on the refrigerator.” Which, for Montello, betters the Louvre.

Lucrative though art may be, it was never this practitioner’s livelihood.

Montello grew up in a musical Italian family, in Connecticut. His father played in night clubs and at weddings. The young man liked drawing – and golf – better than music. By age 10 he was sending drawings to Disney. Their response: Come back when you grow up.

By way of practice, he contributed a cartoon likeness for every member of his graduating class for the yearbook. Later on, he was commissioned to create the logo for Waterbury’s tercentennial.

Bob Montello

Bob Montello's illustration of Michael Jackson. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Straight out of high school Montello joined a cousin in California, where he trained as a technical illustrator for Lockheed Martin. Eventually, he switched to golf, learned by caddying with eyes wide open. This landed him a job coaching a young woman golfer who paid his expenses while she competed for a year in France.

“It was the gig of a lifetime,” Montello says. “I wandered through Paris, admiring the Impressionists. I love color. If I were younger, I’d move to Europe.”

Instead, he moved to Moore County at a buddy’s invitation. Here, he became a private instructor on the women’s golf circuit. With him came an envelope full of yellowed newspaper clippings, proof that he created a hockey card bearing his son’s face. And won a National Enquirer Joe Namath look-alike contest.

Now, at 81, “I’m tired of golf. I’d rather spend time drawing.”

But why at Harris Teeter, rather than street fairs and craft festivals where his likenesses might command a good price?

Money isn’t Montello’s motivation. “He comes in for coffee and talks to people,” says Harris Teeter manager Mitch Puritz. “He’s a friendly guy, a fixture here.”

Montello works quickly, completing a small facial likeness in about 20 minutes. “The toughest ones are normal-looking people.” He prefers to draw only when asked, not on spec, after a “bad experience” when the dissatisfied subject deemed the realism “creepy.”

Chances are, Mona Lisa had the same complaint.

Montello’s biggest thrill is when people are able to identify his “celebrity of the day”: John Belushi, Lady GaGa, Coach K, Hubert Humphrey, Sammy Davis Jr. Yes, he’s done a selfie, which required a mirror. And, to stay in touch, he emails drawings to family and friends daily.

Montello has accumulated hundreds of likenesses, some outright caricatures, which he wants to put in a scrapbook if he could find one. Seems scrapbooks have gone out of style. Whether respectful likeness or exaggerated caricature, this art form never will, evidenced by political lampoons in the pre-photojournalism 19th century, crowned by Tony Award-winning Al Hirshfield of the New York Times who incorporated his daughter’s name, Nina, into every line drawing.

Hirshfield hangs in the Museum of Modern Art. Bob Montello hangs out on a high stool near the window at Harris Teeter.

“I don’t do this just for me,” Montello insists. “I feel better when I make other people happy.”

