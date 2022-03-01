nickpicerno

Nick Picerno is sworn in to the Board of Commissioners. 

 Evey Weisblat / The Pilot

The Moore County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Nick Picerno to replace Louis Gregory at their meeting Tuesday.

Picerno, two served two terms on the board before stepping down in 2016, was recommended to replace Gregory by the local Republican Party’s Executive Committee after Gregory resigned in mid-February for medical reasons. Picerno will serve on the board until an election in November can fill the seat until 2024, when Gregory’s term would have expired.

Picerno currently sits on the N.C. Lottery Commission. He had planned to run for the redrawn state House District 78 but changed his mind after hearing of Gregory’s resignation and the need to redraw districts.

Picerno said on Tuesday that he was excited to work for the county again after taking a few years off.

“I’m very anxious to get back to work for the people of Moore County and the greatest place in North Carolina to live,” he said.

Picerno requested that the board allow him to engage the North Carolina legislature on “getting proper school funding,” especially as the issue will come up during the upcoming yearly budget talks.

“The funding formula is off,” Picerno said. “It has been since I was a commissioner way back when. It’s still off.”

Picerno said that issue is what had initially prompted him to run for the state House in the first place. He said his goal would be to make sure that the county got proper funding from the state so that it could prioritize spending in other “really needed areas,” such as the Sheriff’s Department.

Vice Chair Catherine Graham said that Gregory had previously served as the county’s liaison for state matters and asked if it would be appropriate for Picerno to serve in this role as well. Chair Frank Quis said this would be suitable, and offered that Picerno could take Gregory’s place on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

“That would be a great venue to reach not only our elected officials but others around the state,” he said.

Graham agreed with this assessment. She said that Picerno could serve in the same capacity Gregory had in this regard.

“We more or less just gave him free reign, so I’d like for us to also give you free reign,” said Graham, who served on prior boards with Picerno.

Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.

(1) comment

Conrad Meyer

Good to have you back Nick!

Report Add Reply

