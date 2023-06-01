TEASER: Board of Elections

The Moore County Board of Elections office in Carthage.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Voters are now required to present an acceptable photo identification card to vote in the upcoming municipal elections. 

In April, the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed a court order that prevented photo ID legislation, so laws enacted in 2018 and 2019 about photo identifications are now in play for municipal elections this fall. 

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Amazing - North Carolina has now caught up with most third-world countries that have required this for decades. Next change - end all forms of early voting, absentee ballots, mail-in-ballots, drop boxes, and other Tomfoolery designed to cheat at elections. If a precinct can not get all its ballots counted & reported by midnight all go unrecorded. Go back to what worked well not so long ago - everyone votes by paper ballot on one and only one day. Hand counted with two witnesses and equal representation from all parties among poll watchers.

Report Add Reply
Chris Smithson

I love it when I walk into my local precinct in Southern Pines. I'm greeted with "Hi Chris" but multiple poll workers. Then I sit down with someone I have known for years and state my name and address (which they know because I am a neighbor). Now, just to be safe and verify who I am, I guess they will say, "Chris, may I see your ID?" So glad the system is being fixed...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days