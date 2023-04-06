Sandhills Dog Fair
The Sandhills Dog Fair is adding a fun event this year, the first annual Linden Lodge Dog Dash. On Saturday, April 15, at Tufts Memorial Park, with a rolling start anytime between 9:30 to 11 a.m., dashers can pick up a swag bag that they will fill with fun items from treat stations along the course. The 2-mile walk features 10 stops, including eight treat stations and two photo opportunity stations. The photo ops offer a chance for people and their dogs to take fun pics and earn entries for raffle prizes. The treat stations have goodies for dogs and their humans. Dashers may walk up to three dogs and proceeds benefit Linden Lodge Foundation, a Moore County nonprofit dedicated to the recovery of men and women with serious and persistent mental illness.

The walk — yes, it’s a walk, not really a dash — ends at the Arboretum where the 5th annual Sandhills Dog Fair will be taking place. All dogs must be well-behaved and on a leash. If you have a cranky dog that doesn’t play well with others, no worries. Dashers can walk without a dog and collect all the treats to bring home to their pooch.

