Paris is a stunning 9-month-old spayed female. She is up-to-date on all of her vaccines and ready to go. She is shy, so will need a patient, experienced owner or she would be a fabulous barn cat.
Call Feline Friends of Moore County at (910) 246-0469 or email felinefriendsofmoorecounty@gmail.com.
