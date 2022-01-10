Pet of the Week: Brie

Meet Brie! She’s a young Shepherd mix and weighs approximately 40 pounds. Brie is very social and friendly with everyone she meets. She also likes going for walks and enjoys being indoors with people. Brie is an intelligent, happy dog and would be a great companion for a family or individual.
For adoption information or to visit Brie, contact the Moore Humane Society, 5355 N.C. Hwy 22, Carthage. Shelter hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 12-5 p.m., (910) 947-2631, or online www.moorehumane.org.
