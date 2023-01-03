Submission ID: 4201
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) 523 Bradford Drive
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 8:40 pm
Owner's First Name Joseph
Email drakonis6969@gmail.com
Primary Phone 3367398172
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost January 02, 2023
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cardinal park dr
Owner's Full Name Joseph Bayse Thornton
Zip 71601
Primary Phone 9105858030
Additional Comments Ichabod and Bonnie One is half German shepherd half Australian shepherd and the other is half cane Corso half king shepherd went missing last night around 11:30 at the cardinal park Ichabod won't have a collar because it fell off I received a call stating the collar was found off of pinebluff lake road please call or text if you have information
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ichabod and Bonnie
Type of Animal 2 Dogs
Breed Half German shepherd half Australian shepherd and half cane Corso half king shepherd
Markings One small looks like German Shepherd one has brindle colorations
Predominant Color Brown and dark brown
Age of Pet 1&5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
