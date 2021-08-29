Submission ID: 3375
Date Lost August 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 103 Hickory Street
Owner's Full Name Randal G Caswell
Email randy1869@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9102299720
Additional Comments African spurred tortoise in my head since he was two he's now 13
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Princess Bowser
Type of Animal African spurred tortoise
Breed African spurred tortoise
Markings A big turtle
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
