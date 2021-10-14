Submission ID: 3442
Date Lost October 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen/raeford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dusty Tr
Closest Major Intersection Calloway/ashemont
Owner's Full Name Francisco Taboada
Email ftaboada79@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109862019
Additional Comments 7 missing sheep
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Sheep
Breed White
Markings None
Predominant Color White
2nd Color White
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
