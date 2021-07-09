UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED PIG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3302
Date Lost July 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost T Johnson Rd.
Closest Major Intersection 501
Owner's Full Name Sherry Stewart
Email ahstrackstar2003@aol.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 4012630662
Additional Comments Friendly!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Piggie
Type of Animal Mini pig
Breed Juliana dwarf
Markings Pink with black spots
Predominant Color Pink
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
