Lost Lizard Aberdeen

Submission ID: 3882

Date Lost June 21, 2022

Area/Town Lost Aberdeen

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hwy US-1

Closest Major Intersection Hwy 5

Owner's Full Name Heather Wilhelm

Email hkwilhelm2010@yahoo.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone 9103540391

Alternate Phone (910) 354-0976

Additional Comments This is my 10 year old son’s bearded dragon and he has had her since she was 2 months old. We love her so much and are missing her terribly.

She was sun bathing outside with my son when she managed to escape the backyard. We have been looking everywhere with no luck finding her. Please help her return home!

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Bo

Type of Animal Lizard - Bearded Dragon

Breed Bearded Dragon

Markings Tan/white/Black/Grey

Predominant Color Tan

2nd Color Grey

Age of Pet 2

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

