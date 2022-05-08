Submission ID: 3796
Date Lost May 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Jackaon Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ivan Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Mill Rd.
Owner's Full Name Juan Telles Romero
Email teshastarr84@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9105286525
Alternate Phone (910) 528-9737
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Niña
Type of Animal Horse
Breed Mini horse
Markings White marking on face
Predominant Color Light brown
Age of Pet Unknown
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
