UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED HORSE HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost June 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, Howard’s Mill area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Odell road
Closest Major Intersection North Howard’s mill rd and cedar hill
Owner's Full Name Timothy Garner
Email hgarnerrn@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9109869414
Alternate Phone (910) 773-0603
Additional Comments Brown with white mane white star on face. Back left foot white marking. Last seen on Colon road.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bo
Type of Animal Horse
Breed Quarter horse
Markings White star, one white hoof
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
