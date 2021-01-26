Submission ID: 3013
Date Lost January 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Lobelia
Street or Road Where Pet Riverview Drive
Closest Major Intersection Morrison Bridge Road and Riverview Drive
Owner's Full Name Barbara Beck ,David Brinsley
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 19107052446
Additional Comments Sylvester is a black and white small cat very friendly. Came in our yard a few weeks ago then left and came back this past Thursday. It seems to me was all of the sudden dropped off and I have no idea where he came from. I don't know if he has an owner nearby who is looking for him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sylvester
Type of Animal small cat
Breed Short haired domestic
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color white
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet ?
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.