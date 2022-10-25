Submission ID: 4097
Date Lost October 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen Lake Park Area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Summit Street, Aberdeen, NC
Closest Major Intersection US1 and W South Street
Owner's Full Name Samantha and Cole Powell
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (980) 333-3091
Alternate Phone (910) 542-1867
Additional Comments URGENT FIND!
Rory and Ruby both missing. Ruby has a blue collar and should have a blue donut collar on. She was recently spayed and could be severely injured if gone too long. Rory has a red collar. Both are microchipped! Please please help 😭😭😭
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rory (larger red collar) and Ruby (smaller blue collar)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab, German Shephard, Husky Mix
Markings White Markings on Both Dogs
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet Rory-2, Ruby - 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red for Rory, Blue for Ruby
Collar I.D. Tag(s) They should have scannable ID tags, but they have a tendency to fall off unfortunately.
