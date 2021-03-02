Submission ID: 3074
Date Lost February 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 4317 Union Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection Us1
Owner's Full Name Adam DeBerry
Email adamdeberry319@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107835340
Additional Comments 2 orange collars
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bebop and Champ
Type of Animal Foxhound with bluetick
Breed Hunting dogs
Markings One has a white mark on his neck
Predominant Color N/A
Age of Pet 5 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Orange
