Submission ID: 3388
Date Lost September 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currie Dr
Closest Major Intersection Holly Grove School Rd/Dowd Rd
Owner's Full Name Katharine Monaco
Email Klmonaco@msn.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-691-4458
Alternate Phone (910) 691-3824
Additional Comments Troop and Loki are missing from the Dowd Rd/Holly Grove School Rd area. Troop is a neutered male fox hound and Loki is a female mix breed. They got out of our fence without their collars on. They are microchipped. They have been missing since 9/3 around 2pm. Please call or text 910-691-4458 if you see them. Thank you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Loki
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound mix
Markings Black, brown, whote
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
