Lost Dog Seagrove

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND

Date Lost June 02, 2021

Area/Town Lost Seagrove/Jugtown

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 184 Yow Rd

Closest Major Intersection Yow rd/Busbee rd

Owner's Full Name Catherine E Marsh

Email cem1804@gmail.com

Zip 27341

Primary Phone 9107231300

Additional Comments She was playing with her sister and a male yellow lab that comes to visit and ran off.

Animal Name Ellie

Type of Animal Dog

Breed German shephards

Markings Normal German shephard markings

Predominant Color Black

2nd Color Brown

Age of Pet 3 years old

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

Coat of Pet Medium

Ears of Pet Erect

Collar of Pet None

ALSO THIS REPORT FROM SAME OWNER, SECOND DOG MISSING

Submission ID: 3243
 

Date LostJune 02, 2021
Area/Town LostSeagrove/Jugtown
Street or Road Where Pet Lost184 Yow Rd
Closest Major IntersectionYow rd/Busbee rd
Owner's Full NameCatherine E Marsh
Emailcem1804@gmail.com
Zip27341
Primary Phone9107231300
Alternate Phone(910) 986-2509
Additional CommentsShe was playing with her sister and a male yellow lab that comes to visit and ran off.
 

Upload PhotoFile uploaded
 

Animal NameTala
Type of AnimalDog
BreedGerman shephards
MarkingsNormal German shephard markings
Predominant ColorBlack
2nd ColorTanish/grayish
Age of Pet3 years old
Is Pet Microchipped?Yes
 

Sex of PetFemale
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered?Yes
 

Tail of PetLong
Size of PetLarge (50-75 lbs)
 

Coat of PetMedium
 

Ears of PetErect
 

Collar of PetNylon
Collar Color(s)Gray and yellowish/green one

Patricia Bryan

Owner reported on Facebook that both dogs are home. they had not gone far.

