UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3244
Date Lost June 02, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seagrove/Jugtown
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 184 Yow Rd
Closest Major Intersection Yow rd/Busbee rd
Owner's Full Name Catherine E Marsh
Email cem1804@gmail.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone 9107231300
Additional Comments She was playing with her sister and a male yellow lab that comes to visit and ran off.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ellie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shephards
Markings Normal German shephard markings
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 3 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
ALSO THIS REPORT FROM SAME OWNER, SECOND DOG MISSING
|Submission ID: 3243
Owner reported on Facebook that both dogs are home. they had not gone far.
