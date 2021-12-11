Submission ID: 3550
Date Lost December 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes South
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Love Grove Church
Closest Major Intersection Love Grove Church and Carthage Rd
Owner's Full Name Eric Sheerin
Email Eric.s.sheerin@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-315-1628
Alternate Phone (910) 986-9188
Additional Comments Our dogs ran away tonight in Seven Lakes. They ran away from Seven Lakes South and ran towards Love Grove Church, Carthage Rd, McKenzies Mill Rd. If you find them or have seen them please call 910-315-1628
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Briggs and Judah
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard and Beagle
Markings Collars and also microchipped
Predominant Color Reddish brown (German Shepard) and white with brown spots (Beagle)
Age of Pet 9 and 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Black and Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with names and phone numbers
