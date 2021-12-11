UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND

Date Lost December 10, 2021

Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes South

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Love Grove Church

Closest Major Intersection Love Grove Church and Carthage Rd

Owner's Full Name Eric Sheerin

Email Eric.s.sheerin@gmail.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 910-315-1628

Alternate Phone (910) 986-9188

Additional Comments Our dogs ran away tonight in Seven Lakes. They ran away from Seven Lakes South and ran towards Love Grove Church, Carthage Rd, McKenzies Mill Rd. If you find them or have seen them please call 910-315-1628

Animal Name Briggs and Judah

Type of Animal Dog

Breed German Shepard and Beagle

Markings Collars and also microchipped

Predominant Color Reddish brown (German Shepard) and white with brown spots (Beagle)

Age of Pet 9 and 1

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

Coat of Pet Medium

Ears of Pet Erect

Collar of Pet None

Collar Color(s) Black and Red

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with names and phone numbers

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

German Shepherd Briggs has been found, but Beagle Judah is still missing as of 12/11/21 - from a post on Facebook by owner: we found the German Shepard but are still missing the Beagle.

