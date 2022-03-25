Submission ID: 3720
Date Lost March 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Forest Lane
Closest Major Intersection Burning Tree and Forest Lane
Owner's Full Name Xander Ash
Email Xander.ash@icloud.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 876-7726
Alternate Phone (703) 989-7143
Additional Comments Loki (male German Shepherd) and Taco (male white terrier mix) got out of their home off Burning Tree Road and Salem Ln. They ran up Forest Lane toward Pine Vista and have not been seen since. They are likely together and are both very friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Loki and Taco
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Large, tall black ears, lean body, black and brown fur
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
