Submission ID: 3466
Date Lost October 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Spring Rd
Owner's Full Name Tahneen Greenslit
Email Thegreenslits@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 6038528705
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sampson & Delilah
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Bernese Mountain dogs
Markings Brown eye brows
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White on the chest
Age of Pet 4 & 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red on both
