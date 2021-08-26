Submission ID: 3373
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 265 Carolina Road
Closest Major Intersection NC 211 East
Owner's Full Name Tina Sheppard
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107839333
Additional Comments I have lost 4 dogs in the month of August.....
On Wednesday August 25 I am missing a Red Healer Cattle Dog by the name of Luna. Luna was just spayed and has stiches in her stomach. August 13 I lost a buff color 5 year old terrier/poodle mix and her two terrier mix 5 month old puppies. If anyone has any information about the dogs that have gone missing, please contact me. 910-783-9333.
I am fearful of traps in the area or people taking dogs to sell at flea markets or online.
PLEASE HELP ME! REWARD WILL BE GIVEN.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Eva 5 years old, two puppies 5 months old Baby Sadie and Joseph, Luna Red Heeler
Type of Animal Dog
Breed 3 terrier mix 1 Red Healer Cattle Dog
Markings Eva..Buff, Baby Sadie Brown black. Joseph B/W . Luna Red/whie
Predominant Color Buff
Age of Pet Eva 5 -- puppies 5 months-- Luna 1 year?
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
