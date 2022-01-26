Submission ID: 3620

Date Lost January 25, 2022

Area/Town Lost West End

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen at 170 Tanner lane

Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211

Owner's Full Name Kenya Ritter and Steve Ritter

Email kenyaritter@icloud.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 9109756623

Alternate Phone (910) 308-8363

Additional Comments Diesel has a orange collar on and is chipped. Brodie has no collar but has been chipped.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Diesel. And Brodie

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Boxer mix and lab mix

Markings Brodie is black and white with one spotted ear. Diesel is solid black with a white patch on chest.

Predominant Color Brodie is white. Diesel is black

2nd Color White for both

Age of Pet 10 months and 7 years

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Plastic

Collar Color(s) Bright orange

Collar I.D. Tag(s) None

