Submission ID: 3620
Date Lost January 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen at 170 Tanner lane
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211
Owner's Full Name Kenya Ritter and Steve Ritter
Email kenyaritter@icloud.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9109756623
Alternate Phone (910) 308-8363
Additional Comments Diesel has a orange collar on and is chipped. Brodie has no collar but has been chipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diesel. And Brodie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer mix and lab mix
Markings Brodie is black and white with one spotted ear. Diesel is solid black with a white patch on chest.
Predominant Color Brodie is white. Diesel is black
2nd Color White for both
Age of Pet 10 months and 7 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Bright orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
