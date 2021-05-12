Submission ID: 3196
Date Lost May 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cranes creek rd, in vass North Carolina
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cranes creek rd
Closest Major Intersection Hyw 1
Owner's Full Name Alexa Amandis
Email Lamandis@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105288181
Additional Comments My two dogs are missing
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tux and Ryder
Type of Animal 2 dogs
Breed Border collie mut looking guy and a boxer pit mix
Markings Mostly black with white underbelly and the boxer pit is brown with white
Predominant Color Tux-black , Ryder brown
2nd Color Some white on both
Age of Pet 5 and 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Tux should have his orange one on and Ryder slipped out of his
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Tux will have a tag
