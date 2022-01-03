UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3579
Date Lost January 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Little Rock Court (new Southbury development)
Closest Major Intersection Savannah Garden Drive
Owner's Full Name Allen Williams
Email allenjw94@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8032872550
Additional Comments Black lab and Brown/white beagle
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dixie and Duke
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black Lab and Brown/white Beagle
Markings None
Predominant Color Black, brown/white
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Just updated on owner's Facebook page : UPDATE: Both dogs are home and reunited!!
Our two pups, black lab and brown/white beagle went missing tonight. They dug under the new fence and escaped. We are located in Carthage.
Beagle has been found. Black Lab is still missing as of 10AM 1/3/22
