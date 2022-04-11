Submission ID: 3744
Date Lost April 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost Foxfire Village
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Reynview Vista Rd
Closest Major Intersection Richmond Rd
Owner's Full Name Debbie Cruse
Email crusemd@centurylink.net
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 673-2255
Alternate Phone (910) 690-9457
Additional Comments Winnie looks like a collie dog
Gracie is black with tan legs
Neither have collars and have not gotten their chips yet. They play in the back yard and their collars are a choke hazard. Both are spayed.
Both are rescues and are extremely shy and may not come to you. Neither are aggressive or a bite risk.
Please contact us should you see them. Thank you so much
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Winnie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Collie mix
Markings Fluffy with Golden colored hair and fluffy tail
Predominant Color Golden brown
2nd Color Blonde and white
Age of Pet 1 year, big for her age
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
