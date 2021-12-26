Submission ID: 3569
Date Lost December 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sinclair Subdivision Cameron, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Prince Henry Way
Closest Major Intersection McPherson Rd
Owner's Full Name Ashley Robinson
Email angel2242002@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 8087531517
Additional Comments Please spread the word! Sadie was LOST on December 23, 2021 in Moore County, NC 28326 near McPherson RD and N Prince Henry Way
Description: Sadie is a Great Pyrenees and German Short haired Pointer mix. She is mainly light brown with some dark brown areas around her tail and face. The picture included was from August as we couldn’t find any more current pictures that showed her face straight on. She is about 2-3ft tall on all four. The same size as her sister pup at home who is an adult female golden lab. Sadie is a sweet girl who is missed severely by her family especially missing their first Christmas with her. She broke out of her fenced yard when she was let out on Wednesday afternoon and expected home by now. The road behind the woodsy area behind her home in the Sinclair neighborhood is called McPherson RD and possibly broke out around the front of her home near N Prince Henry Way in Cameron, NC. Sadly she broke out without her collar on and possibly may have been picked up by someone as she should’ve been home by now. We’ve been searching the last two days for her and coming up short handed. Six kiddos are missing a link of their family. If you or anyone you know has seen her please please help get her home she’s missed and loved. Thanks
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sadie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Pyrenees/German Short Haired Pointer
Markings Dark Brown around her face
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color Dark brown
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.