Date Lost December 23, 2021

Area/Town Lost Sinclair Subdivision Cameron, NC

Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Prince Henry Way

Closest Major Intersection McPherson Rd

Owner's Full Name Ashley Robinson

Email angel2242002@yahoo.com

Zip 28326

Primary Phone 8087531517

Additional Comments Please spread the word! Sadie was LOST on December 23, 2021 in Moore County, NC 28326 near McPherson RD and N Prince Henry Way

Description: Sadie is a Great Pyrenees and German Short haired Pointer mix. She is mainly light brown with some dark brown areas around her tail and face. The picture included was from August as we couldn’t find any more current pictures that showed her face straight on. She is about 2-3ft tall on all four. The same size as her sister pup at home who is an adult female golden lab. Sadie is a sweet girl who is missed severely by her family especially missing their first Christmas with her. She broke out of her fenced yard when she was let out on Wednesday afternoon and expected home by now. The road behind the woodsy area behind her home in the Sinclair neighborhood is called McPherson RD and possibly broke out around the front of her home near N Prince Henry Way in Cameron, NC. Sadly she broke out without her collar on and possibly may have been picked up by someone as she should’ve been home by now. We’ve been searching the last two days for her and coming up short handed. Six kiddos are missing a link of their family. If you or anyone you know has seen her please please help get her home she’s missed and loved. Thanks

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Sadie

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Great Pyrenees/German Short Haired Pointer

Markings Dark Brown around her face

Predominant Color Light brown

2nd Color Dark brown

Age of Pet 6 months

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Long

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

