Lost Dog, Young German Shorthaired Pointer in Jackson Springs UPDATE: $400 REWARD Aug 27, 2022

$400 REWARD OFFERED, NO QUESTIONS ASKED
Submission ID: 3983
Date Lost August 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Near Jackson Springs/West Pines/Street or Road Where Pet Lost 3280 Jackson Springs Rd
Sandhills Sporting Breed Clubs
Closest Major Intersection Ivan Rd or Belford Church Rd
Owner's Full Name Claudette Racick
Email Djkbogey@yahoo.com
Zip 28304
Primary Phone 910 237 1649
Alternate Phone (910) 309-6561
Additional Comments Name: Willow
Breed: German Short Haired Pointer
Female: 11 months old
Colors: mainly brown and white

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Willow
Type of Animal Dog: German Short Haired Pointer
Breed German Short Haired Pointer
Markings Spotted - White with brown head and spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT
Coat of Pet Short

EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Collar with Phone
