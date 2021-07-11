Submission ID: 3307
Date Lost July 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Biscoe
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Chicken farm rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 24/27
Owner's Full Name Tyler Ryan Rillo
Email ty.ryan01@gmail.com
Zip 27209
Primary Phone (910) 975-2749
Alternate Phone (336) 301-8585
Additional Comments She is a 4 month old German shepherd puppy, she can be very whiney and shy at times, her right leg is shaved in some spots due to a recent vet visit, and her name is Athena. She was in a gatted fence she when missing.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Athena
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Black with brown feet.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.