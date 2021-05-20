Submission ID: 3216
Date Lost May 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End, Meredith Lake
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Murdocksville Rd
Closest Major Intersection Summerhill Ch Rd and Murdocksville, OR Brinkley Rd and Murdocksville
Owner's Full Name Kristen Beavers
Email kwarthen@hotmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9102351085
Additional Comments She is very friendly and loves treats, but she is still a puppy and Will think you are playing if your chase after her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bailee
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great dane
Markings Chocolate Merle
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color Chocolate markings
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue and white
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Tag with name and contact info
